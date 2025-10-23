Latest inspection result confirms Warwick Preparatory School as one of the country’s leading preparatory schools

Warwick Preparatory School has once again been confirmed as one of the country’s leading prep schools after a stellar report from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI). The ISI spent three days carrying out a comprehensive review of all aspects of the school – and their verdict is that Warwick Prep continues to provide the highest standards of education for its pupils.

What’s more, Warwick Prep was also awarded with the rare and coveted ‘significant strength’ label for its Early Years Provision. When considering that less than ten per cent of schools are given this distinction, this only further illuminates the school’s achievement.

ISI’s newly introduced inspection framework combines a full review of school compliance with a thorough analysis of educational quality. Moving on from the previous approach, which awarded schools with headline judgements such as Warwick Prep’s previous ‘excellent’, schools are now assessed as to whether they meet the expected ISI standards related to five key areas: standards relating to leadership and management, and governance; standards relating to the quality of education, training, and recreation; standards relating to pupils’ physical and mental health and emotional wellbeing; standards relating to pupils’ social and economic education and contribution to society; and; standards relating to safeguarding. Warwick Prep met the required standard in every one of these areas.

As part of the inspection, ISI went into lessons and activities, interviewed many children, met staff, governors and leaders from across the school and Warwick Schools Foundation teams, and reviewed a huge range of core evidence, including parent, pupil, and staff surveys.

The inspection result follows further recent national recognition for the school, including being Shortlisted for Independent School of the Year for Performing Arts (Independent School of the Year Awards, 2025), being Highly Commended for Most Creative Learning Through Play (Muddy Stilettos, 2025), and being named as a Finalist for Independent Prep School of the Year (Independent School of the Year Awards, 2023).

Headmistress, Hellen Dodsworth, celebrated the result: “In June 2025, a team from the Independent Schools Inspectorate visited us for three days and I was extremely proud of how our community pulled together to show the excellence of our school. The inspection was tremendously successful, and the members of the inspection team were very impressed with our school. I am delighted with the result and am immensely proud that our approach to education provision has been recognised.”

"I would like to thank you and your children for your support during the inspection and the positive feedback you shared with ISI.”

Richard Nicholson, Warwick Schools Foundation Principal, said, "We were delighted to receive the report from ISI, formally recognising the tremendous educational opportunities and outcomes for pupils at Warwick Preparatory School.

"Warwick Prep is a wonderful school. The report highlights many of the experiences which makes it unique, and we were thrilled that the school also received a highly coveted and rarely awarded Significant Strength, for Early Years provision. Our early years are truly the foundation for or Foundation schools on the Warwick campus. All which follows is built upon those superb beginnings.

"Congratulations to Warwick Prep!"

Experience Warwick Preparatory School for yourself at its Open Afternoon on Tuesday 11 November. Book here: www.warwickprep.com/open-afternoon