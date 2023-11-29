More than 160 graduates from Royal Leamington Spa College’s Warwickshire College and University Centre marked the completion of their degrees with photo being taken at Warwick Castle before a ceremony at St Mary’s church nearby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Royal Leamington Spa College students have celebrated their graduation at two historical Warwick landmarks.

More than 160 graduates from the college’s Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC) marked the completion of their degrees with photo being taken at Warwick Castle before two ceremonies took place at St Mary’s church nearby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both ceremonies opened with an address from Gill Clipson MBE, chair of the corporation board for WCG - which the Leamington college is a part of - before Angela Joyce, CEO of WCG, addressed the graduates and their guests.

Graduates from Royal Leamington Spa College's Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC) pose for a celebratory photograph at Warwick Castle. Picture supplied.

May Parsons, associate chief nurse director for governance, risk and compliance at Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust gave the keynote speech for the first ceremony.

She came to worldwide fame when she delivered the first Covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials in December 2020 in Coventry.

The second ceremony saw Nik Spencer, an entrepreneur and founder of the HERU, receive a fellowship from WCUC.

Graduates from Royal Leamington Spa College's Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC) pose for a celebratory photograph at Warwick Castle. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katie Jones, BA (Hons) graphic design with photography, and Daniel Priest BA (Hons) early years, childhood and education studies, both Royal Leamington Spa College students, delivered the student vote of thanks at the ceremonies.

Katie, 22, from Leamington, said: “It is a very special day and I feel very happy to have graduated, it has been a wonderful experience celebrating mine and my cohort’s hard work and success.

“I previously finished my foundation degree in the pandemic and knew I wanted to channel my creativity into further study but had limited skills in graphic design.

“I have returned to the college as a lecturer in graphic design and have also began developing my own career as a freelancer, working as part of the 1 Mill Street Creative Futures Incubator, based in Leamington.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Led by a knight on horseback, graduates processed from the church through Warwick and back to the castle for a celebratory drinks reception in the Great Hall.

WCUC offers higher education courses in a wide range of subjects through full time and part-time options.