Leamington primary school celebrates trio of awards

Staff and pupils at a Leamington primary school are celebrating a trio of awards.
The school has been awarded the Inclusion Quality Mark for “having inclusion at the heart of everything it does” and for creating an “outstanding, happy, and secure learning environment in which the uniqueness of each child is recognised, respected, and valued.”
Following an Ofsted inspection in November the school was rated as 'Outstanding' in four out of the five areas considered, including ‘behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, ‘early years provision’ and ‘personal development’.
And finally, in January, the school was awarded the UNICEF-backed Rights Respecting School Silver Award.
The report noted: “Children, young people and adults collaborate to develop and maintain a school community based on equality, dignity, respect, non-discrimination and participation”.
Headteacher Julie Miles said: “I am proud of the whole of the Clapham Community, our values cement our culture and our children are thriving."
The chair of governors, Dan Johnston, said: “After what has been an incredibly challenging couple of years for children and staff, the governing body could not be prouder that Clapham Terrace has stayed true to its values, deepening and strengthening our core values of inclusion and equality whilst achieving a superb Ofsted result that underlines the high quality of education the children receive.”