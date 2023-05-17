Register
Leamington private school takes on ownership of Stratford Preparatory School

Arnold Lodge made the announcement this week.

By Oliver Williams
Published 17th May 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:56 BST

Arnold Lodge School in Leamington has taken ownership of Stratford Preparatory School.

The Stratford school is now under the ownership of Wynford Dore and Gareth Newman who are also the principal proprietors of Arnold Lodge.

After over 30 years of ownership and leadership, Catherine Quinn, the principal at Stratford Preparatory School, said: “The future of Stratford Preparatory is in very capable hands.

Arnold Lodge School. Credit: Will Johnston PhotographyArnold Lodge School. Credit: Will Johnston Photography
Arnold Lodge School. Credit: Will Johnston Photography

"We have been very careful in choosing a successor who will bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and a deep commitment to our school's mission.”

David Preston, headteacher at Arnold Lodge, said: “Mrs Quinn has sought to ensure that the next custodian of Stratford Preparatory School continues to champion the values, ethos and commitment to high quality teaching that she has held dear for over three decades.

"It’s a privilege that she has selected the proprietors of Arnold Lodge and we are committed to ensuring that we live up to the trust she has placed in us.”

Stratford Preparatory School. Picture suppliedStratford Preparatory School. Picture supplied
Stratford Preparatory School. Picture supplied
