Leamington school staff dress up and sing in front of hundreds of students for charity

Staff at North Leamington School showed they had 'The X Factor' when they performed in front of over 320 students to raise money for the BBC's annual Children in Need appeal.

Staff dressed up and sang as a range of famous music artists and bands including Ed Sheeran, Black Eyed Peas and Dua Lipa and judged by a small team of experts.

The school have supported this charity for the past 18 years and were delighted to raise over £930 this year.

Debby Hill, performance faculty leader at North Leamington School, said: “It was a delight to see so many staff volunteer to take part in this event to raise money for Children in Need. The students loved seeing their teachers and other school staff let their hair down to sing and dance and more often than not, make a fool of themselves! We are always proud to support Children in Need.”