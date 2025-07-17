Leamington school wins national award for excellence in science education

Clapham Terrace Community Primary and Nursery School in Leamington is celebrating national recognition for its excellence in science education after being awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) at the highest level – Outreach.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious award, which is the highest level offered by PSQM, recognises schools that not only demonstrate outstanding science teaching and leadership but also work beyond their own setting to support science in other schools and communities.

The achievement reflects a dedicated, whole-school approach to making science exciting, relevant, and engaging for children — and a strong commitment to collaboration across Warwickshire and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Julie Miles said: “Science at Clapham Terrace is all about curiosity, creativity and confidence.

"The PSQM journey has helped our school strengthen science across the curriculum — embedding high-quality resources, encouraging child-led investigation, and building a culture where science is discussed, celebrated and shared.

“Staff have supported colleagues in other schools by leading training, sharing planning resources, and hosting science network events. We’re proud to inspire not just our own pupils, but learners and teachers beyond our school too."

“This award reflects the passion and commitment of our staff, and the enthusiasm of our children.

"It is a real celebration of our whole school community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is now is now looking ahead to continuing its science leadership and ensuring more children across Warwickshire can benefit from hands-on, meaningful science education.

For more information contact Oliver Mason the PE and science co-ordinator at Clapham Terrace Primary School, via email at [email protected]