Leamington secondary school "has been transformed" over the past 12 months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington secondary school says “it has been transformed” in the 12 months since Ofsted inspectors deemed it being ‘inadequate’.

Since last year Trinity Catholic School has improved its Ofsted rating from ‘inadequate’ to ‘requires improvement’ and has been graded as ‘good’ in four out of five areas of its most recent report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report from January last year can be viewed online here https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50212541

Samirah Roberts, Trinity Catholic School's leader and improvement lead, with pupils at the school. Photo by Mike Baker

In November last year inspectors completed a monitoring visit to Trinity and, based on the positive evidence they collected, extended this to a full two-day in inspection in February reviewing all areas of the school.

The inspection reviewed the school for its quality of education, personal development, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and its sixth form.

And the resulting report can be viewed online here https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50244713

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school has said: “We are delighted to share that the school no longer has serious weaknesses and four out of five areas have been graded ‘good’ including behaviour and attitudes, which was judged as inadequate only 12 months ago.

"Its leadership and management, personal development, and sixth form are also ‘good’.

Both Ofsted and Trinity’s senior leaders agreed, however, that there are still improvements to be made to the school’s quality of education.

Some pupils have gaps in their knowledge due to previous weak teaching in the past and some teachers do not check pupils’ understanding well

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

enough to identify and then address these gaps, or to identify any new misconceptions.

This will now be a key focus for the senior leaders.

Samirah Roberts the school’s Improvement lead and current leader said: “The Intent of the Trinity Catholic School is to empower all our pupils to flourish academically, socially, morally, and spiritually and committed to removing every possible barrier to achievement.

“Rapid improvements are only possible when there is a collaborative approach and shared vision.

"Our students and parents and carers have worked closely with staff and to create a positive and ambitious school which puts relationships at the heart of all we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Together we will begin the next phase on our journey to further improve the quality of education to ensure all our students achieve their potential.

"Ofsted has had the opportunity to see this first hand and praised the school for the support students receive.

“We are delighted that Ofsted recognised the exceptional support provided for students who struggle with their mental health and attendance at a time when there is a national crisis.

“Ofsted has also recognised the rapid progress we have made in the quality of education and identified key improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Teachers have sound subject knowledge and SEND students are well supported in lessons.”

Trinity is part of the Our Lady of the Magnificat Multi-Academy Trust.

Tom Leverage, the trust’s CEO said: “The dedication and hard work by the Trinity staff, pupils and families has resulted in a transformed school environment where our young people are thriving.