Leamington Spa care home residents share life lessons with local school children for National Storytelling Week

Residents at a care home in Leamington Spa have been sharing their life lessons with local school children to celebrate National Storytelling Week.

As part of the nationwide initiative, residents from Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, welcomed pupils from North Leamington School into the home to listen to their life stories and lessons.

Margaret Arnold, aged 94, told her story about the Forth Bridge Lothian, a closed railway bridge in Firth, Scotland. Throughout her teenage years Margaret enjoyed walking along this bridge as a challenge with her best friend. The adventure saw the duo ask the permission of a midshipman, before crossing the bridge and once they reached the other side, flags were flown for the ships to mark the end of the challenge.

Commenting on the afternoon, Margaret, said: “The younger generation were amused by this story and asked many questions – it was such an enjoyable afternoon.”

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: “We’ve had a wonderful week of storytelling here at Priors House. The residents have so many interesting stories to tell and share, so it was great to welcome the children from North Leamington School into the home.

“Intergenerational relationships can be incredibly beneficial for both younger and older people alike, and can help provide residents with a stronger sense of wellbeing and purpose – it was heartwarming to see the residents reminiscing over their favourite childhood memories.

“We’re already looking forward to welcoming the children back to Priors House very soon!”