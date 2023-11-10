Leamington students gain experience behind the camera on set of short film

Baby on Board was shot at Leamington restaurant Lina’s Place in July.

Three Leamington students are gaining valuable industry experience behind the camera after being selected to work on the set of a local short film.

Luke Sloan and Maya Taylor – who are studying on the BA (Hons) Film and Screen Production course and Charlie Cooke who is studying on the BA (Hons) Games Art course, both delivered through Warwickshire College and University Centre, at Royal Leamington Spa College (part of WCG) – worked behind the scenes in the recent production of the short film Baby on Board.

The 15-minute film was shot at Leamington restaurant Lina’s Place in July 2023 and follows two strangers, a policeman and young father who meet late at night in the café.

The cast and crew on the set of Baby on Board

The film’s supernatural script was written by acclaimed writer Stephen Volk of Ghostwatch fame and directed by local screenwriter and Royal Leamington Spa College learning mentor Andrew David Barker.

The production drew on creative talents from Warwickshire and the West Midlands, with the three students working within a crew of 10 and the drama portrayed on screen by three Birmingham-based actors.

The team also received help from PC Sergeant Thomas of Warwickshire Police, who provided a local police car for use in the production.

Filming over two nights, Charlie served as a runner, Luke worked as a sound mixer and Maya took the role of assistant camera operator alongside Kenilworth cameraman Tom Williams.

In their roles, the trio drew on skills gained from their practical work and course projects using the college’s production studio and equipment.

Screenwriter Andrew, 48, from Derby said: “It has been great working alongside students from the college in my latest short film venture, working with both Leamington-based companies and collaborators from across the region.

“I started working on the project in February 2023 and it is great to see the production come to fruition.

“I have worked at the college for four years and they have been so supportive in helping sourcing equipment

and giving students the opportunity to gain industry experience through the film.

“Charlie, Luke and Maya were excellent in their roles on set and their hard work and expertise is a credit to the

college’s high standard of teaching. I am looking forward to working with the college’s students on future

projects.”

Maya, 27, from Leamington, said: “Being part of Baby on Board has been a wonderful experience and it has

been great to work alongside established creatives within the filmmaking industry.

“During the shot, I worked as an assistant camera operator, helping to set up cameras and tripods, framing shots and moving lights, and the experience gained from my course was invaluable.

“The time spent on set was amazing and has really helped to hone camera skills I first learned during my studies at Royal Leamington Spa College.

“I am looking forward to continuing my film-making journey and am excited to be behind the camera once

again on an upcoming film shoot in Banbury.”

Post-production on the film finished in August 2023, with cast and crew set to attend a special screening of the film in November 2023, before the film is released onto the festival circuit in the coming months.