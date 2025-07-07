Little Stars Christian Preschool receives Gold WincKS award
Little Stars Christian Preschool in Leamington Spa has been awarded a Gold Warwickshire Inclusion Kitemarking for the third year running.
The WIncKS award recognises and celebrates high quality SEND provision.
Despite the debilitating funding cuts in our sector we have managed to maintain the high standard of inclusion for children with Special Educational needs & for all children at our setting
We strive to do our best for every child in our care and are so thrilled to receive an award which reflects this.