Local MP praises new provision for children with special educational needs

Manuela Perteghella, MP for Stratford-on-Avon, joined staff and children at The Dovecote, a newly opened Specialist Resource Provision (SRP) centre based at Shipston-on-Stour Primary School.

The new centre, championed by The Stour Federation Multi Academy Trust in collaboration with Warwickshire County Council, opened in October and provides specialist support for children with complex communication and interaction needs, including those with autism. The Dovecote is specifically designed to help children regulate and make progress in a safe and calm environment, in an effort to improve educational outcomes and social opportunities for children with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities (SEND).

Following a tour of The Dovecote, Ms Perteghella met with Headteacher, Glyn Roberts; Trust SENDCO, Lisa Pang; and Trust CEO, Christian Hilton, to discuss the Trust’s ambitions to host more SRPs within their schools.

During her visit, Ms Perteghella also spoke with children attending to learn more about how the centre is supporting them in developing self-regulation skills and independence. She was interested to learn of the School’s use of the ‘Thrive’ approach and met with The Stour Federation’s Licensed Trainer, Vanessa Faulkner, to discuss the work of Licensed Practitioners across the Trust. The ‘Thrive’ approach enables practitioners to carry out assessments for each child and offers tailored practical strategies and techniques to support them with their emotional and social development.

Manuela Perteghella MP pictured with pupils at The Dovecote.

As part of The Stour Federation, The Dovecote is supporting the Trust’s mission to deliver an exceptional education to all children across its five schools by supporting them to overcome any barriers to learning. This includes children that attend Wilmcote Primary School, which joined the Federation at the start of the academic year in September, and is similarly expecting to welcome Ms Perteghella later in the Spring.

Reflecting on the visit, Christian Hilton, CEO at The Stour Federation, said:

“It was a pleasure to welcome Ms Perteghella to The Dovecote and show her the work we’re doing to support children with SEND in South-Warwickshire. Her visit underscores the importance of collaboration between schools, local authorities and government to ensure children with SEND receive the best possible opportunities and outcomes.

“The centre is the first-of-its-kind in South Warwickshire and is a culmination of the Trust’s commitment to belonging and inclusivity for all children. We look forward to continuing to work with local leaders, including Ms Perteghella, to ensure high quality SEND provision remains a top priority”.

Manuela Perteghella, MP for Stratford-on-Avon, added:

“It was a privilege to visit The Dovecote and see firsthand the exceptional support being offered to children with SEND. I was impressed by the tailored approach and dedication of staff, who are making a real difference to the lives of these young people.

“As a member of the Education Select Committee, I am committed to ensuring that children with special educational needs and disabilities receive the support they deserve. I’m therefore proud to have The Dovecote championing this cause in my own constituency”.