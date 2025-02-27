Local multi-academy trust launches inaugural Impact Report

A local multi-academy trust has said that it is “creating the structures and environments for individuals to thrive” as it launches its inaugural annual Impact Report.

Within the review of 2024, the Transforming Lives Educational Trust (TLET) - which runs Ashlawn School, Henry Hinde School (Infants and Juniors) and Houlton School in Rugby - has seen outcomes strengthen, a wide ranging and engaging co-curricular and enrichment curriculum on offer for pupils and students, and a growing commitment to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of its employees.

James Higham, TLET’s CEO, said: “The last 12 months have been significant for the education sector. We have seen a new government, changes in organisations like Ofsted, shifts in funding and we are constantly responding to the evolving communities that we serve.

“Throughout all of this, however, we have focused on one core purpose – and that is how we transform the lives of the young people that we have the responsibility to support, care for and educate.”

In a focus on the progress made at Ashlawn School, the impact report highlights Ofsted’s praise for the “decisive action” and “clear and coherent vision for the school”. While feedback was more positive against almost every measure for the parent, staff and student surveys conducted at Ashlawn School when comparing the 2024 results with the previous year. For example, the percentage of children that find their learning interesting has jumped by a third and is now significantly above the national average*.

Across the wider Trust, there has been a 15% increase in the number of people who would recommend TLET as a good place to work in the last 12 months. In comparison to national benchmarks for other similar educational organisations, the Trust also sits above the national average for key indicators about workload and support for mental and emotional wellbeing*.

James Higham continued: “As we hope this report shows, we have made significant progress in terms of achieving our ambitions for our children, our young people and our employees. Outcomes have strengthened at almost every level. Our regulators, like Ofsted, have praised our academies as being places of sanctuary and aspiration. Staff surveys show that there is a growing sense of a united purpose.

“We must also highlight that data, Ofsted feedback and graphs only show part of a story. At the heart of everything that we do are individuals and people. As a Trust, we are creating the structures and environments for individuals to thrive.”

Guy French, TLET’s Chair of Trustees added: “TLET’s Trustees and Leaders are accountable for ensuring that the Trust is delivering value for money, so we are keen to report to our communities on the progress made and the impact that TLET has - that is the reason why we are publishing this impact report.

“We are maturing as an organisation and the links that are forming and the ideas that are being sparked are driving forward our progress. That is why it is right that we take a moment to acknowledge all the individuals who are driving our collective achievements. Our staff, our trustees and governing bodies, our parents, and of course our wonderful pupils and students.”

James Higham ended: “We are achieving more as a community than has ever been achieved before – and it is important that is acknowledged and celebrated.

“That being said, we know there is more that we can, and could, be doing – and that is what makes our work exciting. While we should take a moment to reflect, this report is just the full stop on one year before we move to another paragraph of nurturing potential, inspiring community and delivering excellence.”

To view a copy of the report, please visit: https://www.tlet.org.uk/about-us/our-impact/

*Source Edurio Surveys