Local primary school receives generous donation to boost fruit and vegetable growing project
The school's gardening project aims to educate children on gardening practices and the importance of growing their own vegetables. The donated compost has been instrumental in sowing seeds and enriching the soil beds for new crops.
Since the donation in March, students have utilised the proper tools and vital soil to successfully grow a variety of vegetables, including beans, corn, pumpkins, and even loofahs.
Catherine Steele PTA at Coten End Primary School, said: “A massive thank you to Wickes Warwick for the very kind donation of compost and tools for our school gardening project. As you can see, the children were delighted and have put it to very good use growing different vegetables!”
Bally Aulak, Wickes Warwick Store Manager, said: “We are thrilled to see the children learning about gardening and enjoying their project through donations made from our store through our Wickes Community Programme.”
The Wickes Community Programme is open to all local community groups seeking help for improvement projects.
