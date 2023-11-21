Local school pupils become stars of National Children's Charity Festive Film

The pupils of local Warwickshire junior school Emscote Infant recently became the stars of a national children’s charity Christmas appeal film, ‘I Wish I could Wish You a Merry Christmas’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For many people, Christmas marks a time of year when friends and family get together to celebrate good company and enjoy times spent together. Yet, for countless children and young people this winter, the seasonal sparkle will do little to mask the underlying feelings of grief and bereavement.

Whereas many families are looking forward to getting around the dining table to sit down with their nearest and dearest, the UK’s first youth bereavement charity, Winston’s Wish, is anxious to highlight that there will be an empty seat at that dining table in many British homes this Christmas, including in Warwickshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video, ‘I wish I could Wish You a Merry Christmas’, serves to highlight the reality of bereavement that many of these young people will be facing this festive period. The story features a young boy who is writing a special festive card to his mother who the audience then learns has died years before.

Local Pupils Become Stars of Winston's Wish's Festive Film

It is estimated that every 22 minutes a parent dies in the UK – how many children and young people could suffer the devastating death of their Mum or Dad this festive period?

Last year Winston’s Wish supported more than 62,000 grieving children and young people via their digital resources including via Helpline and Livechat. The charity expects to support at least 5,000 youngsters in December alone.

Filming for this emotional video took place in part at local Warwick school Emscote Infant and Winston’s Wish enlisted the talents of several pupils to be featured in this nationwide release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head of school, Mrs Nicol said, "It has been a pleasure to be able to support Winston's Wish for their seasonal advert. They do exceptional work, supporting children and young people through grief and we were delighted to be able to assist them by providing facilities for filming and including some of our pupils in their campaign.

“The children were excited to be a part of the filming, which was a new experience for them, whilst also learning about the importance of Winston's Wish and how they at such a young age have been able to contribute to raising awareness of this vital work."

As the UK’s first youth bereavement charity, Winston’s Wish has been supporting bereaved young people for more than thirty years. The charity also supports the adults around these grieving youngsters such as parents, teachers and healthcare professionals to be best equipped to help the bereaved children in their lives.

Wnston’s Wish understands that grief can be poignant at all times of the year however that can be especially true during a festive season which focuses so heavily on family and time spent together. Whereas many people look forward to the festive period and the opportunity to see friends and family, the holidays can be a traumatic reminder to grieving youngsters that their special person isn’t there with them. For these bereaved children, Christmas can be a heart-wrenching reminder of their loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can help to make their holidays a little brighter. Your generosity ensures bereaved young people are comforted and supported and that no grieving child has to feel alone this Christmas.

Winston’s Wish cannot bring their special person back however they can help them find ways to honour them this Christmas and find hope to move forward in the future. With kind support from donors, Winston’s Wish can continue to provide the frontline of tomorrow for the children, young people and families who will rely on our support in the future.

You can watch the Winston’s Wish festive film, I Wish I Could Wish You a Merry Christmas’. To find out how you can give support to Winston’s Wish or engage in our special fundraising activities this Christmas, then please visit this dedicated webpage.