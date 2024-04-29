Local students wow audience in Coventry and Warwickshire’s 2024 Schools Poetry Slam Final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The young poets spent a full day working with former Coventry Poet Laureate, Emilie Lauren Jones where they worked in teams to develop their rhyming performance skills and developed their own original spoken word poems.

The theme of this year’s slam was ‘refuge’, with teams approaching the topic in a variety of ways. Nine specially selected teams went on to take part in the grand final at Central Hall in Coventry and after an incredible evening, Stockingford Academy were crowned the winners, with St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School and Meadow Park School taking second and third place respectively. Other fabulous teams included: Stoke Primary, Lapworth C of E School and Blue Coat School as well as students from Stoke Heath, Cardinal Newman and Shipston High School.

Teachers and parents commented on the dedication of the young people, many of whom had practiced their performances at home and throughout their lunchtimes in the run up to the event.

Stockingford Academy are crowned the winners of the poetry slam

The audience was made up of teachers, supporters and people form the local community as well as several special guests including the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Coventry, Warwickshire’s Young Poet Laureate May Vaughan, and authors Adeola Eze, Spoz, Alison Manning, Yvonne Lang, Emilie Lauren Jones and one of Coventry’s youngest published writers, Nathan Eze.

Nathan, the nine-year-old author of ‘Ruby, Don’t Lie!’ said ‘I think it is a great way to get children to love poetry and to develop confidence in speaking on big stages. I’m looking forward to next year's’

Guest judge Adeola Eze said: ‘Witnessing children deliver such lively presentations on the theme of 'Refuge' was truly inspiring. I believe providing children with such opportunities not only enhances their presentation skills but also empowers them to lend their voice on important aspects of life.’

The brainchild of former Birmingham Poet Laureate, Spoz, the slams started fifteen years ago and run across various areas of the UK including Leeds, London and Worcestershire. They are organised by Authors Abroad who work with some of the UK’s most highly respected children’s authors, poets and illustrators to put on events and school visits across the globe.