Mallory Court marks a decade supporting Warwickshire youngsters through Myton School collaboration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A boutique Leamington hotel is celebrating a decade-long partnership with a Warwick school in helping to nurture the next generation of hospitality workers.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa has been working with Myton School for the last 10 years to provide teenagers with an insight into the variety of roles available at the four red star luxury venue.

It has seen students from Myton School visit the hotel for work placements, through to practical demonstrations from different departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the relationship also includes undertaking mock interviews and various other career events.

Myton School students and teachers with staff from Mallory Court Hotel and Spa

Earlier this year Myton students took part in Mallory’s sustainability project ‘Roots to Shoots’ where they experienced how the hotel’s grow some of their own produce in the Kitchen Garden.

The students got involved by planting their own carrot seeds before returning later in the year to harvest their produce, where the Chef demonstrated a simple carrot soup recipe.

Fiona Paterson is the Regional HR Manager at Eden Hotel Collection, which operates Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, along with The Arden in Stratford-upon-Avon and three other hotels in the Midlands and Southwest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The hospitality industry, like many others, are always on the lookout for people with a genuine passion and interest in hospitality, so the work we do with schools by offering work experience, tailored apprenticeship programmes and part time casual work during studying, is crucial in strengthening the industry in the years to come.

“Our working relationship with Myton School is a fantastic blueprint of how hotels can nurture the next generation of hospitality professionals while making a positive difference to their local community – and we are always keen to build on this by working with other education providers in the area, too.

“Every year we provide short work placements for a number of Myton’s students who are keen to find out more about working in the sector along with workplace tours, linked to our sustainability and green initiatives.

“The students we meet every year are always amazed at the range of skills that can be learned - from interactive tasks like making a bed in record time or setting a table ready for dinner, to planting and harvesting produce in our kitchen garden, and bringing produce to life on kitchen plates – not to mention hearing from our people on how they carved out a diverse and rewarding career in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have also worked with Royal Leamington Spa College this year, hosting a number of their catering students for insights into what it takes to work at a luxury hotel to help inform their future career choices.

“Hospitality is a great employment option in developing life and social skills, particularly the ability to talk to people and build confidence; skills that all young people need whether they are looking for a hospitality career or the option for work whilst studying other professions.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa has recently undergone a £1.5 million refurbishment of its 19 bedrooms, and alongside 3 AA rosette restaurant The Dining Room, also features an award-winning Elan Spa.

Colette Wedgbrow, Myton School’s Careers Advisor, added: “Mallory Court Hotel and Spa has supported Myton School’s careers programme over the years, which has enabled students to gain an insight into the hospitality sector and develop their employability skills through workshops, mock interviews as well as work experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last 2 years we have worked together through the ‘Roots to Shoots’ sustainability initiative, which gives students the opportunity to plant vegetables in the Spring and return later in the year to harvest the produce.

“It is important for our students to gain this greater understanding of the working world, helping them achieve their full potential when they leave school. We look forward to continuing this relationship and working with Mallory Court hotel in the future.”

Any education providers wanting to find out more information about working with Mallory Court or the wider Eden Hotel Collection can email [email protected]