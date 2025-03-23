Man arrested in Warwickshire in connection with series of assaults

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 11:17 BST
Updated 23rd Mar 2025, 16:53 BST

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of assaults in Warwickshire.

He was located after a police appeal issued earlier today (Sunday, March 23).

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Thanks to everyone who shared our earlier appeal to locate a man from Hurley wanted in connection with a series of assaults in the village on Friday.

We’re pleased to report as a result of information provided by the public in response to the appeal we have arrested a man on suspicion of assault.”

