Man arrested in Warwickshire in connection with series of assaults

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of assaults in Warwickshire.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was located after a police appeal issued earlier today (Sunday, March 23).

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Thanks to everyone who shared our earlier appeal to locate a man from Hurley wanted in connection with a series of assaults in the village on Friday.

We’re pleased to report as a result of information provided by the public in response to the appeal we have arrested a man on suspicion of assault.”