Man arrested in Warwickshire in connection with series of assaults
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of assaults in Warwickshire.
He was located after a police appeal issued earlier today (Sunday, March 23).
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Thanks to everyone who shared our earlier appeal to locate a man from Hurley wanted in connection with a series of assaults in the village on Friday.
We’re pleased to report as a result of information provided by the public in response to the appeal we have arrested a man on suspicion of assault.”