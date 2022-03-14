Marle Hall sells at auction for twice its oddly-cheap guide price after decades of helping Warwickshire's children

Marle Hall. Photo credit: Savills.

A beautiful Georgian mansion in North Wales which had served as an outdoor learning centre Warwickshire's children since 1971 has sold at auction for more than double its oddly-cheap guide price.

The site, comprising a 3.6 acre patch which comes with an outbuilding, Grade II listed cottage, mobile classroom and the Grade II-listed mansion, had a guide price of just £400,000 at auction.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But earlier this month the site fetched £890,000.

School children from across Warwickshire had been travelling to the site for outdoor activities and learning since 1971 - an experience one teacher described as 'life-changing for pupils'.

But in 2020 Warwickshire County Council shut the site - at the time stating the closure was temporary and required because of the pandemic.

In subsequent meetings, the council decided the ongoing costs of the site - and the requirement for maintenance - was too much, and a decision was made to sell it.

Campaign group 'Save Male Hall' was formed, and they put together a 7,000-signature petition.