Mary Poppins a huge success at The Avon Valley School

Students impress audience with school production

Following eight performances, the curtain has closed on The Avon Valley School’s hugely successful production of Mary Poppins Jr. which featured almost 100 students.

Following months of rehearsals, the curtain was lifted with a preview performance on Friday 14th June. From that performance onward, the show went from strength-to-strength wowing audiences with the acting, singing, and dancing. A particular highlight was seeing Mary Poppins float across the stage on a specially hired flight system.

Four of the school’s talented students each took a turn at performing in the show’s principle role, Mary Poppins. The students selected for this coveted role were Year 9 students Amelia Taylor and Isla Iles, and Year 10 students Freya Lee and Daisy Adamson. Loveable, jack-of-all-trades Bert was played by Year 10 Joel Tytler. They were joined on stage with the rest of the cast, ensemble, and dancers who came from all year groups.

Freya Lee and Joel Tytler on stage in Mary Poppins

After seeing the show, one member of the audience gave the following feedback: “The performance was absolutely amazing. I was thoroughly impressed by the talent on display tonight. The singing, dancing, and acting were all top-notch. The scenery, lights, and visuals were breath-taking. The skill of the behind-the-scenes staff to coordinate so many scene changes was impressive. The music production was fabulous, not to mention the flying and revolving stage.

They added: “This was not a school production; it was a professional theatre production, and it was magnificent. Well done to all the hard-working staff and young adults. BRAVO!”

Elisa Wheatley, performing arts faculty leader, said, “A massive amount of hard work and effort from the students and my team went into the show, and we were delighted with the results. Everyone involved in Mary Poppins was a pleasure to work with, and they can all be very proud of themselves.”

