Mayor of Rugby learns all about the Wonderful World of Water

Boughton Leigh primary school in Rugby welcomed the Mayor of Rugby to take part in a Wonderful World of Water workshop hosted by Severn Trent.

The Mayor took part in the interactive session with the Year 5 youngsters, as they learned all about what not to flush down the toilet, how to save water and caring for the environment.

The sessions that Severn Trent provides throughout Warwickshire are designed to fun and informative, while inspiring the future generation to understand the importance of saving water and looking after the environment.

To bring it to life there’s games, demonstrations, props and pictures and even a song that the Mayor joined in with.

Mayor of Rugby, Boughton Leigh and Severn Trent

Cllr. Simon Ward, Mayor of Rugby Borough Council, said: “What a brilliant morning and privilege be invited to Boughton Leigh and take part in its assembly by Severn Trent that’s all about inspiring the future generation around the world of water. At this age young children can learn so much that they can share with their friends and families that will stay with them as they get older. Severn Trent’s interactive sessions are great examples of bringing very topical subjects like the environment or saving water to life, in a fun and engaging way to help make it memorable for all.

“I was really impressed with the children’s knowledge and understanding of the environment and the importance that our actions have. The interactive sessions that Severn Trent provide will only further strengthen this as was evident at Boughton Leigh Junior School. Well done to all that took part.”

Mrs Adina Murataj, Head of Year 5, Boughton Leigh Junior School, said: “ It’s with great pleasure that we welcomed Severn Trent to our school once again. For many years, Severn Trent has been visiting our school, enriching our pupils' learning experience through their insightful workshops. This year, as part of our geography topic, "Water World," our Year 5 children delved into important questions regarding the preservation of our waterways. They pondered upon queries such as, "How are our waterways under threat?", "What measures can we take to protect our waterways?", "What are the consequences of neglecting our water bodies?" and, "How do these issues resonate on a global scale?"

The assembly conducted by Severn Trent was not only informative but also captivated the children's attention, encouraging active participation and engagement. The presence of Mr Simon Ward, the esteemed Mayor of Rugby Borough Council, added to the event's significance, inspiring our pupils with his leadership and civic responsibility.

Wonderful water session

We are immensely grateful for the visit and the invaluable contribution made by Severn Trent in enhancing the educational journey of our Year 5 pupils at Boughton Leigh Junior. Their visit has undoubtedly enriched our understanding of environmental conservation and sustainability."

Severn Trent’s Warwickshire Education officer, Siobhan Bray, said: “The workshops and assemblies are always a huge amount of fun, as well as being very informative and they are a great way for children to get involved and learn more.

“The sessions really help youngsters to think about the work that Severn Trent does, where their water comes from and how their actions can go a long way in impacting the environment.

“We would urge interested schools or parents who would like to get a school involved to get in touch to find out more about the free sessions.”

To book a session go to: stwater.co.uk/education