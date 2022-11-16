Sam White selected to join GB training squad aged just 14

Sam is going places.

Rising Rugby American Football star Sam White is preparing to face one of the European powerhouses of American Football next week.

The year 11 Rugby Free Secondary School student is among the 45 man roster to go head to head with Austria in the under 17s age group next Sunday.

Playing defensive line, Sam, 15, will face the Austrian offensive team who will try to stop him from reaching their quarterback.

Sam during a game.

The teenager has many years of experience playing rugby on top of American Football experience and has proved time and time again that he is a difficult player on the field to hold back.

Sam was first selected October 2021 at the age of 14 to join the GB training squad for developing talented athletes in American Football. Fast forward one year and he has now secured his place on the 45 man travelling team, having being selected from the 100 man training roster and will make history when he runs out on to the field, in what will be the first ever Great Britain under 17s international game.

Sam is also one of the youngest players to travel to Austria and represent Great Britain.

He plays for Northampton Knights Academy and is surrounded by other talented players who are part of the Great Britain under 17 and under 19 programme, a testament to the level of support and coaching that they receive from their coaching team.

Northampton Knights Head Coach Jack O’Beirne said: “It’s a massive achievement and we are all incredibly proud of Sam. I have seen the effort he has put in to reach this position and there is nobody who has worked harder to reach it. Representing Great Britain is a huge honour, and we will all be cheering for Sam and Team GB during the trip to Austria.”