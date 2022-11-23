Meet the team: Headteacher Alison has clear vision for new primary school in Rugby

Open events at Griffin Primary School give parents chance to meet staff

Alison Hine.

The headteacher of a new primary school in Rugby is inviting parents, carers and children to a series of open events.

Guests are invited to meet Alison Hine, headteacher designate of The Griffin Primary School, and other members of the team.

Advertisement

The Griffin Primary School is a non-selective, state-funded, one-form entry primary school for children aged 4-11 years, will be located in brand new, purpose-built accommodation at the Eden Park development north of Rugby town centre.

Discussions are also in progress about a nursery for 3-4 year olds attached to the school building from September 2023.

Advertisement

Alison is currently an executive headteacher across two schools and, having worked in education for 28 years with ten of these as a headteacher, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Alison said: “I am so delighted to have been appointed as headteacher of the Griffin Primary School at the very start of its exciting journey.

Advertisement

"I have worked in education for 28 years, ten of these as a headteacher, and it is both enormously rewarding and a great privilege to be an integral part of a child’s early education and development.”

Prospective parents/carers interested in a Reception or nursery (ages 3-4) place for September 2023 can find out

Advertisement

more about our exciting plans for the school and talk with the team.

They take place tonight (Wednesday) 6pm-8pm with two talks at 6.30pm and 7.30pm; Monday, December 5, from 4pm-6pm with two talks at 4.30pm and 5.30pm

Advertisement