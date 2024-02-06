Midlands amongst biggest apprentice employers in the country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Midlands had over 68,000 apprenticeship starts in 2022/23 (West Midlands 37,972) and East Midlands (30,470)

The most popular apprenticeship in the country is for early years teachers, with programmes for nurses, data technicians, engineers, accountants, and police constables also in the top 20.

Sectors with most people starting on apprenticeships include construction; business and administration; health and science; education and early years; engineering and manufacturing; and digital – with more engagement needed with the likes of catering and hospitality; transport and logistics; and creative and design.

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of IfATE, said: “It’s brilliant to see that so many people are reaping the benefits of world class apprenticeships, designed by employers. They are popular across the country and with a really good variety of occupations. Demand is in fact outstripping supply for apprenticeship places. What we now need is for many more large and small businesses to invest in training up their workforce by offering apprenticeships.”

Apprenticeships are now all shaped by thousands of employers, with support from government arms-length body IfATE, to make sure they meet their skills needs. This also works for apprentices who can be confident they are learning skills businesses need. We want many businesses to work with us on designing future programmes and updating current ones.