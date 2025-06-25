“Milestone moment” as two local schools prepare for exciting futures

Innovative plans to reimagine the futures of two Rugby schools have this week been confirmed by the Transforming Lives Educational Trust (TLET).

Proposals have been approved to enable Houlton School to become an all-through provision – meaning that children will have the option to learn there from their first day of primary school until the moment that they head off to university or employment. Henry Hinde Infant and Junior Schools will also be joining together on one site.

James Higham, CEO of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust, said: “Our Trust is committed to bringing people together to inspire a sense of community and help our children to thrive.

“As part of this, it is right that we look at every opportunity to enhance what we do in our schools, and two things have come together that can really enhance what we are able to offer.”

Visuals of the planned primary building at Houlton School.

At Houlton School a purpose-built primary building will be developed next to the existing secondary school by Urban&Civic, the master developers of the wider Houlton community. Planning permission has also just been granted, meaning that building works can proceed – with the opening of the primary provision planned for September 2026.

James added: "The prospect of an all-through school at Houlton is an exciting one. The children and young people will still have their own distinct areas to play, learn and socialise – but they will also be able to benefit from shared resources, facilities and opportunities.

“Primary aged children, for example, will be able to experience science labs and have access to specialist teachers for subjects like languages, and older children will have some amazing leadership and mentoring experiences. It is a win-win situation for everyone.”

Staff and children at Henry Hinde Infant and Junior Schools will be spending the next 12 months working together on plans to move to one site at the start of the 2026 academic year.

Currently the two schools are 300 yards apart, and already share leaders, curriculums and approaches. They are also both part of TLET, and many parents already have to go to both schools at the start/end of the school day.

James said: “The site of the Junior School has so much space for our children to play and learn, and there are lots of possibilities to develop the existing building to ensure that there is an amazing environment for slightly younger children.

“In fact, bringing the two schools together on one site feels like a natural conclusion to years of work - and the fact that there is a decreasing birthrate in the immediate community meant that now felt like a good time to take that next step.

“By joining together, we can focus more of our finances, resources and investment on what happens in the classroom – and less on the buildings and infrastructure.”

The fact that both announcements have come together is not something that the Trust had planned.

“As with anything, these are not decisions that we have taken in isolation. They are the product of either months of discussions or based on opportunities that have presented themselves to us,” stated James.

He added: “However, the fact that we are announcing these two exciting pieces of news at the same time does make it feel like a milestone moment – and the start of another new and exciting chapter for our Trust.”