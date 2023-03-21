A bid has been launched to turn the Dunchurch Methodist building into a new home for a 45-place Montessori Nursery in the village.

Montessori used to be based at Bilton Grange but was replaced on the site by the school’s own provision, Little Grange Nursery, that opened in August last year.

Rugby Montessori has continued to run at its other location in Vicarage Road, Rugby, and with pressure on for places is now looking at the Cawston Lane building as a route back to the village.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Methodist Church closed in early 2022, a decision delayed while it was being shared with Dunchurch Baptist Church, during the building of the latter’s new premises in Coventry Road.

The now-closed Dunchurch Methodist Church in Cawston Lane could be set for a new chapter as a Montessori Nursery.

The main Methodist building as seen from the road belies its overall size, as other rooms exist at the back, within its triangular plot of land.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The application to Rugby Borough Council – reference R23/0174 on the council’s planning portal – demonstrates how the applicant wants to adapt the building for nursery use.

The current two halls at the back of the building will be used as classrooms and the chapel will be converted into two smaller classrooms.

Outdoor activity space will be created using the grassed area at the front of the building, properly enclosed from the passing traffic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The all-important design and access statement as part of the application acknowledges there are only a few parking spaces on the site and that measures will be taken to ease any pressure arising from children being dropped off and picked up.

It says there will be staggered slots at the start and end of the day and an outline discussion has taken place for staff parking at the village hall site, leaving on-site visitor spaces for those parents who will need to drive.

The statement adds though that it is ‘primarily a facility for local residents within walking distance’.

Advertisement

Advertisement