Motor vehicle student wins top prize at Warwick Trident College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rally and motorcross fan who hopes his skills as a mechanic will help him to travel the world has won a coveted student award at Warwick Trident College.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frey Finch, 17 from Barford, has been crowned Warwick Trident College’s Student of the Year for 2024.

He was also named Motor Vehicle and Motorsport Student of the Year at the college, which is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frey was presented with the awards at the annual WCG Student Awards ceremony, which saw students from across the college group’s Warwickshire sites recognised for their achievements across a wide range of courses.

Frey Finch

He joined the college on a Level 1 course but impressed tutors and in only a couple of months was moved to Level 2 Motor Vehicle.

Frey has now finished the first year of his studies, with another year still to go, but hopes to go on to secure an apprenticeship in motor vehicle which will help him in his goals to travel the world.

He said: “I was not expecting to win this at all, I don’t know how I got here but I have!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to study this course as I wanted to understand how vehicles work. I’m really interested in rally and motorcross. I’ve really enjoyed getting hands on in the garage and being able to be so practical in education for the first time.

“The tutors here have been amazing and really helpful. I’m really proud to have won this award.

“I’d like to get an apprenticeship after this, and after completing it I want to use this skill to help me travel the world, especially if I get a unique apprenticeship in a certain company.

“I’d definitely be interested in working in rally eventually too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Rouse, Interim Head of Department for Motor Vehicle and Motorsport at Warwick Trident College, said: “Frey started on a Level 1 course and within the first term we moved him up to the Level 2 Motor Vehicle course.

"He has worked hard to overcome hurdles and is now in the top percentage of his class. He is a pleasure to teach and a deserving recipient of this year’s award.”

The WCG Student Awards ceremony was held at Warwick Trident College, and saw students the college, Royal Leamington Spa College, Rugby College and Moreton Morrell College recognised for their achievements.

Award-winning event host and BBC broadcaster Dave Sharpe was master of ceremonies on the evening and announced the award winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Philpott, Assistant Principal at WCG and Rugby College director, addressed guests at the ceremony and highlighted a range of experiences and initiatives carried out by students at the four colleges over the last year.

Alan May, College Director at Warwick Trident College, said: “This was a great evening to celebrate the fantastic achievements of our students from the academic year.

“Frey is only in his first year of being a student with us, but he has impressed to the level that we knew he was the perfect choice for the winner of our Student of the Year at Warwick Trident College.”

To find out more about studying at WCG, visit www.wcg.ac.uk/study