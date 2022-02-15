MP Jeremy Wright visits Kineton Primary School

MP Jeremy Wright visited pupils at Kineton Primary School on February 4. The school has launched a new KPS Parliament with year six pupil Sam serving as the Prime Minister, Tallulah as the Deputy Prime Minister and other members of Parliament from left to right - Grace, Zara, Emma, Melissa, Oliver and William. (photo from Kineton Primary School)

Jeremy Wright, the MP for the Kenilworth and Southam areas, recently visited Kineton Primary School and met with some of the school's newly formed members of Parliament.

Mr Wright discussed the roles they have and offered some advice about how to be an effective representative. Pupils from key stage two year groups were also given the opportunity to ask Mr Wright questions about his work in Westminster.

He said this about his visit on his website: "Thank you to staff and pupils at Kineton Primary School for hosting me. I enjoyed speaking with year six pupils who are part of the school Parliament to hear about their role as leaders, as well as answering questions from pupils from year three, four, five and six on a range of subjects that interested them."

Mr Tim Lewington, the year three teacher at Kineton Primary, said: "This year at Kineton Primary School, we have launched our new KPS Parliament. Pupils in the school have voted to elect our very first Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister who will oversee six departments: curriculum and learning, pupil voice, environment, technology, health and well-being, and community and events.