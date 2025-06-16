Much-loved volunteer celebrated for 34 years of service at Holgate Primary and Nursery School

A dedicated school volunteer who has supported reading at Holgate Primary and Nursery School every afternoon for the past 34 years has been honoured at the Discover Ashfield Awards.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Newbury, a familiar and much-loved face at Holgate, was recognised as a Very Important Volunteer at the community awards ceremony. Tony, who has Cerebral Palsy, has never let personal challenges stand in his way and continues to be a daily presence in school, reading with children for up to two hours every afternoon.

Tony’s journey at Holgate began decades ago when he attended pottery classes at the school. A teacher encouraged him to consider reading with the children, and though he was hesitant at first it quickly turned into a long-standing commitment and source of joy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It came as a bit of a shock and a surprise,” Tony said of receiving the award. “My friends and family are really happy and proud of me.”

The children love to read with Tony.

His presence is deeply felt throughout the school. Tony is a well-known figure who is greeted by children as they pass his reading space, and each year group eagerly anticipates their turn to read with him. Staff say it's common to hear children ask, “Can I go and read to Tony?” throughout the day.

“Tony is a hugely valued part of our school community,” said Head of School, Sam Sheriden. “He embodies the values we want to instil in our pupils: kindness, consistency, and a lifelong love of reading.”

At Holgate, reading for pleasure is central to the curriculum. The school champions a love of books through a wide range of initiatives: from well-stocked, welcoming libraries to Pupil Reading Champions and regular virtual author visits. The reading culture is rooted in encouraging curiosity, imagination and the joy of storytelling, and Tony’s support is a vital part of that mission.

Tony was presented with a handcrafted wooden plaque at the Discover Ashfield Awards in recognition of his service and dedication.