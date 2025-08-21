Myton School students celebrate GCSE results

A quarter of all grades awarded to Myton School students were grade 7 or above and well over half of students gained a ‘strong pass’ (grade 5) in both English and Maths.

This year’s results include some truly outstanding individual performances, including Johan Pretorius who achieved an impressive 9 grade 9s and one grade 8 and Lucas Jethwa who secured 8 grade 9s, two grade 8s, and one grade 7.

Karl Starling, Evelina Placinta and Oliver Hinton each earned 6 grade 9s and three grade 8s, showcasing consistent excellence across subjects.

Well done to all Myton School students and the best of luck in your post-16 choices.

