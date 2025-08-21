Henry Cookplaceholder image
Henry Cook

Myton School students celebrate GCSE results

By Lorna Murray
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 11:04 BST
Students at Myton School are celebrating receiving their GCSE results today, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

A quarter of all grades awarded to Myton School students were grade 7 or above and well over half of students gained a ‘strong pass’ (grade 5) in both English and Maths.

This year’s results include some truly outstanding individual performances, including Johan Pretorius who achieved an impressive 9 grade 9s and one grade 8 and Lucas Jethwa who secured 8 grade 9s, two grade 8s, and one grade 7.

Karl Starling, Evelina Placinta and Oliver Hinton each earned 6 grade 9s and three grade 8s, showcasing consistent excellence across subjects.

Well done to all Myton School students and the best of luck in your post-16 choices.

Oliver Hinton

1. Contributed

Oliver Hinton Photo: Submitted

Alyah Bowen-Hunt

2. Contributed

Alyah Bowen-Hunt Photo: Submitted

Erin Tetlow

3. Contributed

Erin Tetlow Photo: Submitted

Issy Bruchez

4. Contributed

Issy Bruchez Photo: Submitted

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice