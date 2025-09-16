New head boy and girl appointed at The Avon Valley School

New Head Boy, Kallum Mackley, and Head Girl, Naomi Mba

Year 11 students appointed as school’s most senior students.

The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College is proud to announce the appointment of Kallum Mackley as Head Boy and Naomi Mba as Head Girl for the 2025–2026 academic year. These outstanding students have been chosen for their leadership qualities, academic achievements, and ongoing commitment to the school community.

Following a rigorous selection process that included written applications, interviews, and a student vote, Kallum and Naomi emerged as the ideal candidates to represent the school’s student body and uphold the values of ambition, respect, and care at The Avon Valley School.

Headteacher Blake Francis commented on the announcement:

The new student leaders at Avon Valley School - Alfie Gibson, Shaylen Ratley, Kallum Mackley, Naomi Mba, Isabella Silver Vallance, Grace Sharples

"We are incredibly proud of both Kallum and Naomi. They consistently demonstrate everything we try to achieve as a school, along with showing maturity and a commitment to their studies. In their interviews they both showed a genuine passion for making a positive impact and a keen desire to take on more responsibility. I have every confidence they will lead by example and inspire students across the school throughout the year."

Head of Year 11, Craig Hartfield, added: “As the Head of Year 11, I was astounded with the quality of the student interviews. The students prepared themselves so well and were able to discuss their strengths, weaknesses, and ideas for the role. Experiences like this will help them in the future, when I am sure they will show ambition by applying for post-16 and university places.”

In their new roles, the Head Boy and Head Girl will serve as ambassadors for the school; they will support school events, represent student voices, and work closely with staff and the leadership team to promote an ambitious, respectful, and caring school environment.

In addition to Kallum and Naomi’s appointment as Head Boy and Head Girl, the following students were appointed to the student leadership team. Shaylen Ratley and Isabella Silver-Vallance were appointed as deputy head boy and deputy head girl. Two students, Alfie Gibson and Grace Sharples, have taken up their roles as assistant head boy and assistant head girl. In addition, Rimsha Saeed, Zoha Saeed, Abha Masuti, and Anvi Masuti will fulfil the roles of events captains, and Troy Gono was appointed to the role of global majority captain.

The entire AVS community congratulates Kallum, Naomi, and the whole student leadership team on their appointments and wishes them every success in their leadership journey.

About AVS

The Avon Valley School a­­nd Performing Arts College is a popular and oversubscribed 11-16 school situated in Newbold, Rugby, which is led by Headteacher, Blake Francis. With 1100 students on roll, the school, which is judged ‘good’ by Ofsted, is housed in a state-of-the-art building that opened in 2007. The school gained its P­­erforming Arts Status in 2004, and prides itself on giving students the opportunity to perform and gain confidence through the arts; productions have included Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Matilda, and Mary Poppins.