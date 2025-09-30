New Headteacher appointed for Brookhurst Primary School, Leamington Spa

Brookhurst Primary School has appointed a new headteacher, Mr Rakesh Gunchala, who joined the school at the beginning of September. Mr Gunchala has extensive experience as a senior leader and headteacher in Birmingham, working at schools in a variety of settings and Ofsted grading.

His vision for Brookhurst “All children, irrespective of background, ability or specific need, deserve to gain the knowledge and skills to achieve well, setting themselves up for further academic success in secondary education and beyond. In addition, I believe it’s a school’s responsibility to support parents in instilling key values in children; particularly resilience, gratitude, integrity and ambition, and many more. I’m privileged to lead a dedicated, hard-working team of staff, ensuring that we provide the best to all of the children and families we serve.”

Following an extensive recruitment process involving the Governing Board, the LA and the staff, Nicki Scott said that the Board were delighted to welcome Rakesh to the school for an exciting and fresh new chapter for Brookhurst.

We would like to thank Mark Hughes for stepping in as interim Headteacher.

Rakesh Gunchala, Headteacher for Brookhurst Primary School with Nicki Scott, Chair of the School Governing Board and Sarah Allen-Reading, Vice Chair of the School Governing Board

We also wish the previous long-serving Headteacher, Ms Angela Stanton, all the best for the future.

If you would like to find out more information, please search for brookhurstprimary.com. Open days are as follows:

• Monday, 6th October 2025 – 10:00 AM or 2:00 PM

• Wednesday, 8th October 2025 – 10:00 AM, 2:00 PM, or 5:30 PM

• Friday, 17th October 2025 – 10:00 AM or 2:00 PM

• Monday, 20th October 2025 – 10:00 AM or 2:00 PM

• Tuesday, 21st October 2025 – 5:30 PM

• Wednesday, 22nd October 2025 – 10:00 AM, 2:00 PM

• Friday, 24th October 2025 – 10:00 AM or 2:00 PM

Please note that there are also have fully funded spaces for the adjoining nursery, Caterpillars, for most days. Please contact them directly for enquiries.