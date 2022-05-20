New nursery and orphan feeding centre to be built in Malawi thanks to Rugby pupils' fundraising efforts

Year 4 were delighted to present a cheque after all their fundraising efforts.

On Tuesday, May 17, Sam Melia from Rugby-based charity Bwengu Projects Malawi visited the Crescent School to receive a cheque for £1,110.00.

The cheque was presented by Year 4 pupils Maggie Johnson and James Mercer in assembly in front of the whole school.

This latest donation marks the fifteenth year the school has supported the charity’s vital work, with pupils raising this year’s total by holding a sponsored silence, guessing games and a non-uniform day.

The impressive total will fund the building of a new a nursery and orphan feeding centre in Mleghu – in the most northern part of Malawi.

Deputy head Bryony Forth said: “Supporting the Bwengu Project is always a highlight of my teaching year, something which I personally am very proud to be part of.

"The children enjoy studying Bwengu and comparing a village less economically developed than Rugby.

"Over the years, we must have raised over £12,000 and helped pay for renovating schools, building a women's development centre, sewing machines, a teacher's salary and nearly 60,000 meals for orphans.

“The children worked incredibly hard this year organising lots of events.

"They have smashed their fundraising target, having raised a great total of £1,110.00.