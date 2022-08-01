Nursery manager Anna Biddlestone,with Sam and Knox (age 2) Newton.

A new nursery has opened at Bilton Grange.

Little Grange Nursery welcomed the first children today (Monday August 1) and it is already almost full for the rest of the year.

The nursery is based at Bilton Grange Preparatory School in Dunchurch and cares for babies from six months to children aged five.

Rugby School Group was encouraged to invest in the nursery after the success of The Nest at Bilton Grange, the school’s early year’s provision for children aged from three which opened in 2019 and is now at capacity.

Nursery manager Anna Biddlestone said: “We can’t wait to meet all our children and parents and welcome them to Little Grange, the whole team is really excited to be embarking on this new adventure together."