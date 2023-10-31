New primary schools in Warwick and Rugby have been included in the 2024 options for parents and guardians.

The application process for a place in Reception will open November 1, with parents and carers needing to apply for their child’s school place by the deadline of January 15 2024.

This applies to children born between September 1 2019 and August 31 2020.

The January deadline also applies to children who are currently in Year 2 at an infant school, who want to move to a junior school.

This transfer does not happen automatically, even between schools with the same name, and so parents and carers must still submit an application.

In each case, parents and carers can include up to six schools on their application form.

The two new schools, available for parents and carers to choose for the first time, are Myton Gardens in Warwick, and Griffin Primary School in Rugby.

Children starting at Myton Gardens, which is managed by Stowe Valley Multi Academy Trust, will initially be based at nearby Oakley School until the building work is finished, with free transport supplied by the school.

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire schools continue to grow in popularity and so I’m delighted that these two new schools are now ready to accept applications for new Reception classes from next year.

"I hope that parents and carers will consider them as part of their decisions on which schools to include on their application, and encourage everyone to use our Find a School map on our website, which will give you details of all the schools available to you in your local area.”

For more information about how to apply go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/primaryplace

WCC are holding a webinar for parents and carers applying for a 2024 primary school place on November 9. Webinar places can be booked at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/applying-to-primary-school-webinar-tickets-710310807747?aff=ebdsoporgprofile