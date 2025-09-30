New SEND college campus to open in Rugby, tackling disability employment gap

Creating Tomorrow College (CTC) has announced plans to open a new SEND campus in Rugby, Warwickshire, in September 2026, expanding access to employment-focused education for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). The expansion responds to growing local demand for post-18 educational options that prepare young people for meaningful employment and builds on the success of CTC’s campuses in Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

Meeting a Growing Need in Warwickshire

National statistics reveal a stark challenge: while 86% of adults with a learning difficulty who are not in work want a job, only 4.8% in the UK currently hold paid employment – raising to just 5.8% in parts of the Warwickshire. CTC aims to narrow this gap by delivering employment-focused education and hands-on work experience.

The Rugby campus will offer two specialist study programmes - Pathway to Employment, combining structured work placements, classroom learning, and community engagement, and Supported Internship, which follows after Pathway to Employment and are intensive, industry-focused placements designed to support a successful transition into paid employment.

What sets CTC apart is it’s full 5-days-a-week programme, which mirrors the rhythm of full-time employment, enabling learners to the build stamina, confidence, and consistency needed to succeed in adult life.

Learners benefit from practical training, a college that’s embedded within a live workplace, experience of a wide range of roles in the world of work and local work placements in Rugby and the wider Warwickshire area.

Students typically attend for up to three years, progressing in their second or third year to supported internships that provide valuable industry-specific experience and a pathway to long-term, sustainable employment.

“Warwickshire has a strong commitment to supporting young people with special educational needs and the county is clearly dedicated to creating inclusive opportunities, which makes it the ideal place for us to grow our provision”, said Gareth Ivett, Principal of Creating Tomorrow College. “The new Rugby campus will allow us to work closely with local learners, families, schools, and employers to create meaningful opportunities and brighter futures for young people with learning disabilities across Warwickshire.”

The Rugby campus announcement comes as learners, families, schools, and local authorities are increasingly calling for more programmes that prepare learners with SEND for meaningful adult lives and give them every chance to succeed.

Open Days

The Rugby campus will open in September 2026, and applications are now open to learners aged 18-25 with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) via their website www.creatingtomorrowcollege.co.uk

CTC was rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted in July and is part of Creating Tomorrow Trust. It has four other campuses at Wellingborough, Kettering, Daventry, and Lutterworth.

An Open Day event will be held on 2 October from 4.30pm to 7.30pm at CTC’s Lutterworth campus, which best reflects the look, feel, and ethos of the upcoming Rugby site. Prospective learners and families are warmly invited to visit, meet staff, and experience what learning with us will be like. To register to attend, more information and how to apply, please visit the college’s website www.creatingtomorrowcollege.co.uk.