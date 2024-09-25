New specialist SEND provision to open for South Warwickshire students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Specialist Resourced Provision is set to fully open at Shipston-on-Stour Primary School, offering first-of-its-kind support for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) in the local South Warwickshire area.

Shipston-on-Stour Primary School, a member of The Stour Federation Multi Academy Trust, will house the new education setting which will be known as The Dovecote and will officially open in late October. The provision is designed to support children with complex needs relating to communication and interaction, including those with autism.

A first for the local region following a lengthy campaign, The Dovecote will equip children with the tools they need to flourish and meet their full potential. Through collaboration with the school, parents, carers and Warwickshire County Council, the provision will focus on developing self-regulation skills, increasing independence, and preparing children for their future.

Admission to The Dovecote will be available for children up to Year 4 with an Education Health Care Plan (EHCP). Placements will be managed in conjunction with the Warwickshire High Needs Panel to ensure children needing the support most are able to access it.

This latest development demonstrates the Trust’s dedication to providing a high-quality education for children with SEND, as it aims to improve both their educational outcomes and social opportunities.

The Trust fosters an inclusive culture where all children feel a sense of belonging and have access to the full curriculum, helping them progress, reach their potential, and successfully transition to the next stage of their education.

This commitment to inclusion and tailored support extends across the Trust’s growing family of schools, including its newest addition, Wilmcote Primary School which joined this month. By joining the Trust, Wilmcote is now able to access increased resources and expertise, further strengthening its ability to support the educational needs of all students, including those with SEND.

Lisa Pang, Trust SENDCo for The Stour Federation, said:

"The Trust and Shipston Primary School have been campaigning for a specialised SEND resource provision for nine years. We are fully aware of the high level of SEND need in South Warwickshire, and we are thrilled to bring our vision to life, thanks to Warwickshire County Council’s ‘Delivering Better Value’ initiative. This provision will offer crucial support to children and families in our local area and we are looking forward to welcoming them to The Dovecote."

Christian Hilton, Chief Executive of The Stour Federation, said:

“It’s been a wonderful start to the academic year in welcoming Wilmcote C of E Primary School into the Trust and opening of The Dovecote at Shipston Primary School. It aligns perfectly with our Trust’s ethos of inclusion and creating a sense of belonging for all children, including those with SEND, within mainstream schools. Our hope is to ensure that every child feels supported and valued, while providing the specialised resources needed to help them thrive. Through this new facility, we are committed to extending our reach and offering essential support to as many SEND students as possible and are really proud to be leading the way regionally in this way.”

To showcase the new provision, Shipston Primary School is hosting an open afternoon on 25th October 2024, from 1pm to 3pm. Parents of children who meet the admission criteria are invited to attend and explore the provision. To book an appointment, please contact Mrs. Lisa Pang via the Shipston Primary School office at 01608 661 266 or email [email protected]