New state-of-the-art domiciliary care suites will help health and social care students in Rugby.

WCG (Warwickshire College Group) has invested £130,000 in the facilities at Rugby College and Royal Leamington Spa College.

The care suites have been funded by the Government’s Strategic Development Fund and will enable students to replicate the professional environment they would experience after completing their college course.

Businesses in the health and social care sector will also benefit from use of the facilities to develop and upskill their staff.

The health room at Rugby College is a new hybrid-suite, combining the hospital and care home training suites in one room, enabling training on working in both environments in one compact space.

The funding has also enabled WCG to invest in a new virtual Metaverse learning platform, which will allow students to navigate around a virtual hospital ward. The college is also planning to use the virtual learning environment in marketing to potential students.

Tracy Gibson, Head of Department for Health and Social Care at Rugby College, said: “Having these care suites across two of our colleges in Warwickshire enables us to give students a more realistic idea of what they will face when they are out in employment.

“The care suites replicate the environments they will experience after leaving the college or heading out on work placement.

“We are looking to offer training to upskill existing workers in the care sector too at this facility and provide adult-learning courses for those people.”