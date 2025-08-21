North Leamington School celebrate excellent GCSE results

Two NLS students celebrating excellent GCSE results

Once again, we are delighted to share that our students at North Leamington School have received excellent GCSE examination results. Head Teacher Mike Lowdell stated “ That on behalf of all the staff at North Leamington, we would like to congratulate each and every one of them, for their continued dedication to study and sustained positive attitude which has led to such wonderful outcomes yet again. It was a pleasure to see so many thrilled students, parents and carers today who can all quite rightly be proud of their children’s success”

He continued. “As always this is the product of a number of years of hard work between school and home, we have a great local community who are so invested in supporting our young people who just continue to get such fantastic results. 66% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths with 80% at grade 4 or above . 40% of all entries were awarded at 9, 8 or 7 grades from a cohort of 240 which is a new record here at NLS – Truly amazing! We look forward to working with all those returning in Year 12 and equally we wish all those who are moving to college courses, apprenticeships and other institutions the best of luck in their future endeavours”

Matt Atkins, Senior Assistant Headteacher, commented, “We are incredibly proud of all of our Year 11 students. They have been a delight to work alongside. Every student has risen to the challenge, whether through courses at GCSE or BTEC. It was fantastic to see so many happy students today that can now use this platform of ‘currency gained’ to continue to their preferred chosen Post-16 Pathway. Our students have shown the appetite to succeed and will no doubt continue in the same light with their journey of learning, whether through A Levels or at College through a range of courses including apprenticeships; we wish all our students the best for the future. Enjoy the moment of tonight and the next few days!”

A special mention goes to our students who achieved a number of grade 9s at GCSE (equivalent to A**) in their set of results:

Sophie Robertson(11 grade 9 results)

Martin Shearer (10 grade 9 results)

Aditya Yadav (9 grade 9 results)

Kitty Williams (9 grade 9 results)

Jessie Hunt (8 grade 9 results)

Laura Hoerl (8 grade 9 results)

Naomi Marshall (7 grade 9 results)

Katie Collins (7 grade 9 results)

Eva Horton (7 grade 9 results)