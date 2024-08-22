North Leamington School celebrate exceptional results

By Nicky Charman
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mike Lowdell Headteacher said: ‘I am immensely proud to share the exceptional results achieved by our Year 11 students at North Leamington School this year. Once again, our students have demonstrated outstanding levels of commitment, resilience, and perseverance, culminating in a set of results that all of us can celebrate.

On behalf of all the staff at North Leamington, I extend heartfelt congratulations to every student for their hard work and determination throughout their journey here at school.

This year’s results reflect our continued excellence in both academic and vocational subjects. 61% of our students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths, and 77% secured a grade 4 or above. Moreover, 82% of students achieved at least a grade 4 in English, with 80% doing so in Maths.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matt Atkins, Senior Assistant Headteacher, commented: “We are very pleased for all of our Year 11 students. They have been a delight to work alongside. Every student has risen to the challenge, whether through courses at GCSE or BTEC. It was fantastic to see so many happy students today who can now use this platform of ‘currency gained’ to continue on their preferred Post-16 pathways. Enjoy the moment of tonight and the next few days!”

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on PexelsPhoto by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels
Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels

A special mention must go to our high-flyers who achieved truly outstanding results:

  • Jakub Sielaczek (11x Grade 9)
  • Adam Smith (9x Grade 9, 1x Grade 7)
  • Eunice Kwan (9x Grade 9, 1x Grade 8)
  • Eliza Bayley (6x Grade 9, 4x Grade 8)
  • Ila Lane (5x Grade 9, 5x Grade 8)
  • Chloe Fletcher (6x Grade 9, 1x Grade 8, 1x Grade 7, 2x Grade 6)
  • Ian de la Pisa Wallace (5x Grade 9, 4x Grade 8, 3x Grade 7)
  • Theo Robinson (5x Grade 9, 4x Grade 8, 1x Grade 5)
  • Amelia Stephens (5x Grade 9, 5x Grade 8)

To all our students, whether returning to us or moving on to new ventures, we are incredibly proud of your achievements and look forward to seeing what the future holds for each of you.

Mike LowdellHead Taecher

Related topics:GCSE

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.