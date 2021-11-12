North Leamington School pay tribute to those members of the school community who gave their lives during the World Wars

Headteacher Mike Lowdell with four of the school's student cadets.

The whole of North Leamington School (NLS) came together outside in the school courtyard yesterday (Thursday) to pay tribute to those members of the school community who gave their lives during the World Wars.

A moving remembrance service saw almost 1,500 students and staff gather in silence to pay their respects. Headteacher Mike Lowdell opened the ceremony with an address to the school and then read out the names of four young men from NLS, who died 80 years ago: Stanley Vincent Clench, Peter James Cross, Douglas Foch Morgan and William Edgar Peers.

One of our Year 8 students beautifully played the Last Post on the euphonium, followed by a two-minute silence.

The school’s two senior student leaders then read a moving poem, before a commemorative wreath was laid within the school's Remembrance Garden by four student cadets from NLS.

The playing of Reveille by the Year 8 student on the euphonium then marked the end of the ceremony.

Mr Lowdell said: “I am so proud of our staff and students coming together to show their respect at this remembrance event every year.