North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College announce autumn open events

Open events

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is inviting school leavers, apprentices and adult learners to explore its campuses at a series of open events this autumn.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you are preparing to leave school, considering an apprenticeship, looking to retrain or exploring a new interest, these events are open to everyone.

The open events will take place across all campuses – Nuneaton, Wigston, Hinckley, Harrowbrook and Mira Technology Institute (MTI) – on Thursday 16 October in the evening and Saturday 22 November in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will have the chance to tour the College’s outstanding facilities, meet expert tutors and current students and discover the wide range of full-time courses, apprenticeships and adult learning opportunities available. They will also have the opportunity to speak with the College’s Guidance Team, who provide free, impartial careers advice to help individuals make informed decisions about their future.

Marion Plant OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said: “Our open events provide a fantastic opportunity to see how NWSLC can help you achieve your goals. With industry-standard facilities, expert tutors and strong employer partnerships, we are committed to providing the best possible education and training for every individual.

“It’s no surprise that 90 per cent of our 16-18-year-old students’ progress into full-time employment, higher education or further training.”

Each NWSLC campus specialises in different subject areas, ensuring students receive the best possible learning environment and resources for their chosen fields:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuneaton Campus – The College’s largest site, offers a broad selection of courses, with subjects including Health and Social Care, IT/Digital, Travel and Tourism, Business, Automotive and Hair and Beauty. The campus benefits from state of the art facilities including, immersive room, automotive and engineering workshops along with The Salons, Sports and Fitness Centre, WiseOwls Nursery and Glebegate Restaurant.

– The College’s largest site, offers a broad selection of courses, with subjects including Health and Social Care, IT/Digital, Travel and Tourism, Business, Automotive and Hair and Beauty. The campus benefits from state of the art facilities including, immersive room, automotive and engineering workshops along with The Salons, Sports and Fitness Centre, WiseOwls Nursery and Glebegate Restaurant. Wigston Campus – Home to a wide range of courses, including Engineering, IT/Digital, Business, Travel and Tourism, Hair and Beauty, Construction, and Health and Social Care, alongside a purpose-built engineering department and specialist spa centre.

– Home to a wide range of courses, including Engineering, IT/Digital, Business, Travel and Tourism, Hair and Beauty, Construction, and Health and Social Care, alongside a purpose-built engineering department and specialist spa centre. Hinckley Campus – A dedicated Creative Arts hub, offering courses in subjects such as Art and Design, Fashion and Textiles, Games Development, Media, Music, Performing Arts and Theatrical Make-Up. The campus is home to specialist facilities including a theatre, recording studio and photography studio.

– A dedicated Creative Arts hub, offering courses in subjects such as Art and Design, Fashion and Textiles, Games Development, Media, Music, Performing Arts and Theatrical Make-Up. The campus is home to specialist facilities including a theatre, recording studio and photography studio. Harrowbrook Campus – A centre of excellence for construction and trade apprenticeships, covering Brickwork, Carpentry and Joinery and Forklift Truck Maintenance and Repair.

MIRA Technology Institute (MTI) – A cutting-edge global skills centre for automotive training, ensuring students and industry professionals remain at the forefront of technological advancements in vehicle engineering.

To ensure the best experience, attendees are encouraged to book a time slot in advance.

For more information on times and to book your place, please visit www.nwslc.ac.uk/openevents/

NWSLC are proud to be rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted with the highest accolade of ‘Strong for Skills’ recognising the college’s positive contribution and responsiveness to meeting the local skills need, and ‘Outstanding’ for student Behaviour and Attitudes. This outstanding achievement reflects the college’s strong commitment to providing a “supportive and aspirational environment” where students, apprentices, and adult learners thrive.