North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College celebrates Ofsted success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) has been officially rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has also been given ‘Outstanding’ recognition for student Behaviour and Attitudes and the highest accolade of “strong for skills”, recognising the college’s exceptional contribution and responsiveness to meeting the local skills need.

Principal Marion Plant OBE said: “Being recognised as ‘Good’ with ‘Outstanding’ elements reflects our vision to provide a supportive, aspirational environment that truly transforms lives. Our role as a college is vital – not only for our students but also for the businesses and communities we serve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This outstanding achievement reflects the college’s strong commitment to providing a “supportive and aspirational environment” where students, apprentices, and adult learners thrive. Student feedback showed that over 90 per cent of students would recommend the college, with the same amount agreeing their course meets their needs and helps them gain new knowledge.

Students and staff at NWSLC celebrate Ofsted success

The ‘Outstanding’ rating for behaviour and attitudes reflects the respect, professionalism, and commitment demonstrated by students and apprentices. Inspectors noted that learners behave well in classrooms, on work placements and across campuses.

Students spoke highly of the inclusive atmosphere, the support from teachers, and the safe, respectful environment, with students describing the college as their ‘second home’ with 98 per cent of students reporting they felt safe at college.

In a resounding endorsement of the college’s mission, Ofsted inspectors praised its pivotal role in equipping learners with the skills they need to succeed in their careers and contribute to the regional economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal Marion Plant OBE added: “With a bold focus on skills development, NWSLC is proud to stand out as “strong for skills”, addressing vital industry demands and cementing its position as a leading force for education and training in Warwickshire, Leicestershire and beyond.”

Marion Plant (centre) celebrates Ofsted success with members of the Executive Team

The Ofsted report highlighted NWSLC’s strong employer partnerships and regional impact, showcasing how the college’s tailored curriculum meets critical skills gaps in high-demand areas such as logistics, healthcare and green technologies for the automotive.

These partnerships ensure that students are equipped with the industry knowledge and hands-on experience that employers, including JLR, Bentley, Jungheinrich, George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, Sunbelt Rentals and the International Powered Access Federation, value, giving them a competitive edge in today’s workforce.

NWSLC works closely with local businesses, councils, strategic groups and education partners including Coventry University to meet the skills demands of the region. Examples include bespoke training for emerging industries such as electric vehicle manufacturing and robotics in warehousing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, Ofsted praised the college’s apprenticeship programme where ‘apprentices learn skills that enable them to have an immediate impact in the workplace, and to prepare them well for their next steps.’

Apprentices benefit from on-and-off-the-job training which is co-ordinated extremely well. Apprentices studying the Level 3 Lift Truck and Powered Access Engineering Technician apprenticeship complete assessments throughout their programme that develop in complexity and replicate their end-point assessment.

Principal Marion Plant OBE said: “We are thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the incredible dedication of our staff and students, as well as our unwavering commitment to skills development.

“At NWSLC, we are proud to be a key driver of economic growth by giving learners the skills they need for a prosperous future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report highlighted that teachers bring substantial industry expertise to the classroom, delivering engaging lessons that prepare students for successful careers. Staff feedback revealed that 95 per cent of staff are proud to work at the college. Staff highlighted the college’s supportive culture, effective leadership, and its commitment to professional development. Comments also praised the aspirational environment, high morale, and strong collaboration among teams.

In addition, Ofsted praised the college for the state-of-the-art facilities available to students, “Students benefit from specialist facilities, including the MIRA Technology Institute for engineering and the Hinckley campus for creative arts, ensuring they have access to the best resources for their studies.”

The support available for students with high needs was also recognised, “Tailored support enables learners with high needs to develop independence and succeed in academic and vocational courses.” With endorsement of the high-quality Supported Internship Programme offered by the college for high needs students on placement with employers including Asda, Tesco and Nuneaton Signs.

Bottom of Form

Chair of Governors, Professor Ray Lindforth added: “This result is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our staff, students, and partners. Our commitment to skills development ensures that we remain at the forefront of education and training in our region, and this recognition affirms our success in meeting the needs of learners and employers alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of the college’s success is the dedication to shaping the future workforce, a mission underpinned by its extensive contribution to regional skills development. From T Levels to Skills Bootcamps and apprenticeships, NWSLC continues to innovate, ensuring its learners are well-prepared for emerging opportunities. We believe our increased partnership with Coventry University will strengthen this even further, increasing the opportunities and pathways available to students across our region.

The college was the subject of a four-day inspection in November.

A full copy of the Ofsted report is available online at: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50266277.

For more information on courses available at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, visit www.nwslc.ac.uk.