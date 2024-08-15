North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College celebrates success with new T-Level qualification

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is excited to announce the successful implementation and fantastic achievements of their first cohort of T-Level students, who have achieved above the national average.

These innovative qualifications, launched at NWSLC in September 2022, provide a high-quality alternative to A-Levels, combining classroom theory, practical learning, and substantial industry placements.

Jake Finnemore, 19, gained a T-Level in Digital Support Services with the highest grade possible, a distinction * and has already secured employment as a Microsoft IT apprentice at Wigston Academy, he said: “The work experience has been incredibly helpful, and I have successfully completed 400 hours, which has helped me learn a lot.

“I started my job on Tuesday and the skills I’ve learnt here at T-Level, I’m now putting into practice in the workplace. T-levels have helped me excel in confidence and the subject.”

Molly Clarke, 18, celebrated passing a Childcare T-level and has secured her first job. She said: “I found the course really good and informative. Not just sitting at a desk, it was good to get out and learn on placement. I’ve always wanted to work with children and my results have allowed me to do it!”

Ella-Louise Causier, 18, celebrated passing a T-Level in childcare and gaining employment at the nursery she did her placement at, “being able to go out and put things into practice makes a big difference,” she said.

Kai Bremner, 19, is going on to study Cyber Security at De Montfort University in Leicester after achieving a merit in Digital Support Services, he said: “After GCSEs, I studied a Level 2 in Game Design and then came onto T-Level.

“As well as the subject knowledge I have gained a lot of confidence throughout this course, and I would recommend it to others.”

Jake Finnemore, 19, achieved distinction *

Marion Plant, Principal of NWSLC, commented: "We are absolutely delighted with the success of our T-Level students, who have embraced this new qualification with enthusiasm and determination.

“Their achievements reflect the exceptional teaching and comprehensive support provided by our dedicated staff.

“The introduction of T-Levels marks a significant milestone in technical education, and our students have demonstrated that they are more than ready to meet the demands of the modern workforce."

NWSLC is proud to be among the selected providers of the third wave of T-Levels, offering courses in health, education and childcare, business, digital, media, surveying, and engineering and manufacturing.

Designed in collaboration with employers, T-Levels equip students with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in their chosen industries.

Marion Plant added, "Now, more than ever, it's vital that young people across the country have access to high-quality technical education to provide them with the skills they need to succeed and employers with the workforce they need for the future.

“T-Levels at NWSLC are designed to be on par with A-Levels, offering students the opportunity to experience the world of work while they learn. Each course includes a substantial industry placement of at least 315 hours over two years, ensuring students gain invaluable hands-on experience in their chosen fields. We are really grateful to our employer partners for the high-quality placements and support that they have provided to our students.”

For more information about North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College and our T-Level courses, visit: www.nwslc.ac.uk/t-levels