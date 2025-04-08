North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College delivers 'real world' solutions for automotive employees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 1,000 JLR employees have completed a bespoke training programme developed in partnership with North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC).

Focussed on the skills needed to transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicle technology, the course was created to support JLR’s Reimagine Strategy, which sets out a clear vision to become a carbon net zero business by 2039.

NWSLC works closely with industry partners to offer apprenticeships, industry placements, and bespoke training programmes designed to address specific business needs.

Marion Plant OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said: “Since launching the fundamental course, we have seen first-hand the impact of providing targeted, practical training that enables experienced technicians to develop the skills required for the future.

JLR employee at NWSLC

“This collaboration is a testament to how industry and education can work together to meet emerging challenges and drive innovation.”

After completing the fundamental course, JLR employees can progress to intermediate and advanced programmes at Coventry University, depending on their role and upskilling requirements.

Dr Eric Coolen, Technical Learning Manager for Engineering, Quality, and IT at JLR said: “As we began electrifying our fleet, it became clear that reskilling within product engineering was essential.

“This training programme was designed specifically for our needs, incorporating a high degree of practical elements where learners could try out real-world solutions.”

The fundamental level training is delivered to small cohorts of students at the college’s MIRA Technology Institute based in Nuneaton.

Dr Coolen added: “The facilities at MIRA are outstanding. Our staff have really benefited from the hands-on learning approach and enjoy going off-site to take part in training.”

