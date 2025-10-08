North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College reaccepted into prestigious Digital Schoolhouse Programme

NWSLC Digital Schoolhouse Programme

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) has secured its place in the nationally acclaimed Digital Schoolhouse programme for the 2025/26 academic year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This continued recognition reflects the exceptional work of college tutors whose commitment to creative and inspiring computing education has played a vital role in securing NWSLC’s place in the programme for another year.

Digital Schoolhouse, delivered by the UK games industry trade body Ukie in collaboration with Nintendo UK and supported by major industry players such as Xbox, Ubisoft, and Electronic Arts, brings computing to life through a unique play-based learning approach. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and the digital and video games industry, offering students access to dynamic, careers-focused computing education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its reacceptance, the college will receive a £1500 bursary to support ongoing delivery of Digital Schoolhouse workshops and resources, designed to inspire the next generation of digital creators. These hands-on, inventive computing workshops reach schools across the UK – and increasingly, internationally.

NWLSC Digital Schoolhouse robot project

Gareth Jandrell, Programme Communications Officer for Digital Schoolhouse, praised the college’s ongoing impact, he said: “Thank you once again for your incredible work and for being an integral part of the Digital Schoolhouse community.

“We look forward to another successful year of inspiring the next generation of digital creators.”

Anyone interested in organising engaging workshops for young people aged 6–18, or CPD sessions tailored for teachers, should email Shoubna Naika-Taylor: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoubna Naika-Taylor, a Lecturer and Esports Course Coordinator at NWSLC said: “We love to collaborate and support learners and staff with exciting, educational experiences. Through Digital Schoolhouse, we’re able to connect computing with creativity and real-world application whether it’s through gaming, coding, or problem-solving.

"These workshops not only spark curiosity but also help students understand the wide range of career opportunities in the digital sector. It’s incredibly rewarding to be part of a programme that empowers the next generation of digital innovators.”