North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College students celebrate GCSE success

Students at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) are celebrating their achievements in this year’s GCSE results.

This year more students than ever before have taken GCSEs with the College – reflecting its commitment to providing high quality education which enables students to achieve success in their examinations. Around 2,000 students took at least one GCSE qualification with the College this year.

Given the context of the GCSE pass rate falling again nationally this year, NWSLC is proud to report the numbers of its students achieving grades of 9 to 4 in Maths, a core subject for progression, has increased, and is above colleges nationally. Over 80 per cent of students achieved a grade 9 to 1 in English and Maths.

Marion Plant OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said: “Today's GCSE results are the culmination of hard work, active learning, skilled teaching and high levels of commitment from both our students and our dedicated staff.

“NWSLC is particularly pleased with the exceptional outcomes for our students who attend our Elective Home Education and Alternative Provision, with a number of students achieving high grades (7+) in English Language, English Literature, Maths, Geography, and Science.

“We offer all of our GCSE students our wholehearted congratulations on their individual successes and hope they take the time to reflect on their accomplishments.

“We’re proud to have supported them in their journey and to have helped them to prepare for the next chapters in their academic careers and plans for the future."

NWSLC’s Elective Home Education programme is a ground-breaking initiative that is designed to empower young individuals, enabling them to reach their full potential and gain essential qualifications.

This programme is specifically created for learners who are aged 14 to 16 and have been home-educated. Learners attend for three days a week and benefit from tailored pathways, including core English and maths lessons.

NWSLC provides three Alternative Provision programmes – Turnaround, Inspire and Career Step – which provide tailored support to help students achieve their best outcomes.