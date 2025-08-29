Nuneaton Academy students receiving their GCSE results.

Schools sees significant increase in high performers.

This summer, students and staff at Nuneaton Academy are celebrating after the school’s Year 11s achieved some excellent GCSE results.

As results were awarded across the country, students at Nuneaton Academy saw their hard work pay off, with 60% of students achieving a grade 4 or above in English and maths. These outcomes represent a significant increase for the school from 2024. This trend of improvement was also seen in the number of students gaining the strong pass of grade 5 or higher in the two subjects.

Amongst those celebrating were a number of some students who received several of the highest possible grades. This includes:

Celebrations at Nuneaton Academy

-Thomas, who achieved seven grade 9s and one grade 8;

-Max and Ivan, who both achieved five grade 9s;

-Jhad, who achieved three grade 9s.

Other students also achieved a raft of the higher level 7 to 9 grades, including:

GCSE results day at Nuneaton Academy

-Ben, Kalonice, Ryan, Karol (in eight subjects);

-Casey (in seven subjects);

-Caitlin, Harry and Reiss (in six subjects).

The school also congratulated those who made fantastic progress throughout the year, such as:

Year 11s collect their results and celebrate progress.

-Hishaam, whose hard work led to achieving two grade 5s in English Language and Literature, and a grade 4 in maths;

-Megan and Thomas, who both landed grades 6 and 7 in English, as well as a grade 4 in Maths;

-Lexie, who achieved a grade 9 in English Language and a grade 7 in English Literature, with a grade 5 in maths;

-Savannah, who achieved a grade 5 and grade 6 in English, and a grade 5 in maths;

-Emmi, who achieved a grade 5 and grade 7 in English, and a grade 5 in maths.

Mark Dalton, Principal of Nuneaton Academy, said:

“I am incredibly proud of our Year 11 students. They have shown grit, determination and ambition, and these excellent results are the reward for their hard work.

“This year marks a turning point for Nuneaton Academy. We have been relentless in raising expectations and driving standards, and it is brilliant to see this now reflected in outcomes. These results are not only a huge credit to the students, but also to our staff, who go above and beyond every day to help each young person achieve their very best.

“We are determined to build on this success, and today’s results will only spur us on in our ambition for our school and community.”