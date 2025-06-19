Nuneaton Academy students crowned National 'STEM on Track' Champions

Students and staff at Nuneaton Academy are celebrating after winning the top prize in the national ‘STEM on Track’ competition – an initiative run by Espire Education which saw over 35 student teams across the country go head-to-head to build and race their very own go-karts.

The team from Nuneaton Academy, named The Fifth Element, were crowned champions at the STEM on Track Grand Final held at Whilton Mill on Saturday after taking part in the year-long STEM initiative. The budding engineers were kindly sponsored by local business Jo Clark Music who helped to transport their go-kart to the Grand Final.

As part of the immersive programme, students were challenged to work together to design, build and brand their own go-karts supported by a special online platform which offers an interactive guide. The Fifth Element – a dynamic team of 25 students in Years 7 to 10 – took on the challenge, meeting three times a week before and after school to work on their go-kart. What began as a bare frame quickly evolved into a high-speed symbol of teamwork, innovation, and determination.

To mark their win, the team took home a trophy and won the chance to go on the Formula 1 Alpine experience. More broadly, the initiative provided an excellent opportunity for students to foster practical skills, develop their confidence and ability to work as a team, and get real-world experience in STEM.

Natiana, a Year 7 student at Nuneaton Academy, said: “I have gained more knowledge about engineering and I am looking forward to going into engineering after I finish my GCSEs. This project really showed me how interesting the field is – I love inventing things!”

Robert, a Year 9 student at Nuneaton Academy, added: “STEM on Track is the reason why I love coming into school. This project has inspired me to work in Formula 1 as an Engineer.”

Mark Dalton, Principal at Nuneaton Academy, said: “We are all so proud of the team for this incredible win on a national stage. All students and staff involved showed real determination, resilience and commitment to the STEM on Track project and are highly deserving of this exceptional achievement.

“This win says a great deal about the progress and rapid improvements we are making as a school and showcases just what our young people are capable of. We are looking forward to continuing to offer our students more opportunities like this where they can embark on new and exciting challenges, and build important skills that will benefit them both in the classroom and beyond.”

Nuneaton Academy students with their trophy and winning go-kart

James Le-Grys, Co-Founder at STEM on Track, said: “It was fantastic to see Nuneaton Academy crowned this year’s STEM On Track National Champions. What made their win so special was how well they performed across every category, from their kart build to their race strategy and STEM learning. It proves that it takes a full team effort to succeed — different personalities, different strengths, all working together.

“What stood out even more was how Nuneaton used the programme to involve such a large number of students. Seeing that level of impact and engagement across the whole school is exactly what STEM On Track is all about.”