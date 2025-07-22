Nuneaton pupils lay foundations for success with poster prize win

A budding artist at Wembrook Primary School has been crowned winner in a poster design competition launched by top 10 housebuilder, Keepmoat.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at the school, just a five-minute drive from Keepmoat’s new development, Sketchley Meadows, were challenged with creating site safety posters about living in Nuneaton and the importance of being safe near building sites.

Our Social Value Manager, Lainey Noakes delivered an educational talk to pupils about staying safe near building works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the talk, pupils from Year 6 were tasked with creating posters for the competition. 11-year-old Shanaya’s poster took the winning spot thanks to her creativity and use of colour. Shanaya’s artwork is now on display in the Sketchley Meadows showhome.

Credit_ Keepmoat, Shanaya and Keepmoat Social Value Manager Lainey Noakes

Mr S Pearson, Headteacher at Wembrook Primary School, said: “Lainey gave an engaging and insightful talk to our pupils which helped them to understand the importance of health and safety near sites. There are a lot of new developments being built in our area, so it's the perfect opportunity for our pupils to learn and understand important processes. We’re really pleased that Shanaya’s design has now taken pride of place in the showhome!”

Sketchley Meadows is a new development in Nuneaton, set to provide energy efficient two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

Lainey Noakes, Social Value Manager at Keepmoat West Midlands, added: “It was a pleasure to speak to pupils at Wembrook Primary School. At Keepmoat, we are committed to engaging with local communities to create vibrant neighbourhoods where people want to live while protecting and enhancing local green spaces and ecology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re delighted to have also donated a hedgehog home and bird box made from development waste wood to the Primary School for its new green space”

Alongside this, Keepmoat have also donated a hedgehog home and bird box to the Heart of England Crematorium which will be placed in their new peace garden.

Keepmoat is a leading partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford. To date, almost 70 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.

To find out more please visit: www.keepmoat.com/sketchley-meadows