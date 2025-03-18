Nuneaton school designs road safety signs for new housing development

Taylor Wimpey Midlands has teamed up with Chetwynd Junior School in Nuneaton to raise awareness of road safety at its new Bramcote Grange development in the town.

Pupils from the school, located on Caroline Close, were tasked with creating designs that encouraged safe and considerate driving around the development which was prepared for its first residents.

The winning design, created by Joshua, aged eight, is now displayed across the development. With Joshua also receiving a £50 Amazon voucher as a reward for his creativity.

The initiative is set to have a lasting impact on Bramcote Grange, reminding residents and visitors to drive carefully, in the hope of creating a safer environment for everyone, especially families and children living in the community.

Winner Joshua Gibbs and his winning poster

Amanpreet Panesar, PSHE and RE Lead at Chetwynd Junior School, said: “This competition has been a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to showcase their creativity while learning about the importance of road safety in the area where they live. We’re so proud ofJoshua, and we’re excited to see his design displayed for all to see. Thank you to Taylor Wimpey Midlands for the great opportunity.”

Matthew Kendall, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, added: “It’s been wonderful to see the enthusiasm of the pupils at Chetwynd Junior School. Their designs highlight the importance of safe driving, and we’re proud to display Joshua’s work around Bramcote Grange. These signs will not only celebrate the student’s creativity but also foster a safer, more mindful community.”

Bramcote Grange is located off Wentworth Drive in Nuneaton, with 2-5 bedroom homes available for purchase. For more information, please visit the Taylor Wimpey website.